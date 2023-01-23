‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ teaser to release with ‘Pathaan’

Bollywood film Salman Khan said the teaser of his upcoming flick ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘ would release in cinemas with ‘Pathaan’ on January 25.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The ‘Dabangg‘ star announced it on Twitter. He also shared his character’s new picture in which he had stubble and long hair.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ teaser ab dekho bade parde par on 25th Jan… (Watc the teaser of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ teaser in cinemas).

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘ – which stars Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and boxer Vijendra Singh among others – is in the post-production stage and is expected to release on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Related – ‘Pathaan‘ main Salman Khan ki entry kab hogi’; Shah Rukh Khan answers

Salman Khan is seeing the release of the upcoming action spy thriller ‘Pathaan‘, in which he will be making a cameo appearance.

After ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘, Salman Khan will play the leading role ‘Tiger 3’.

The franchise’s first two instalments got positive reviews. Fans are expecting the same for the third film too.

Katrina Kaif will return as the female lead in the third instalment. However, Emraan Hashmi’s entry into the franchise as a negative character is highly anticipated.

Comments