ISLAMABAD: Kissan Itthad refuses to meet the Prime Minister

Islamabad: The deadlock between the protesting farmers and the federal government stays put as the protestors refuse to meet with the Prime Minister, ARY News reported.

Farmers Unions’ protest in the federal capital entered its third day, however, no breakthrough has been achieved in the negotiations until now.

Chairman Farmer’s Union Khalid Butt said that the government offered them to meet the Prime Minister at the inauguration of a bridge. The Union denied meeting the PM at the inauguration ceremony and demanded to arrange a meeting at the Prime Minister’s house, he added.

The farmers are demanding the restoration of the previous tubewell electricity tariff of Rs5.3 per unit and abolishing all taxes and adjustments.

The administration has summoned heavy contingents of police as the protesting farmers tried to march towards D-Chowk. Several rounds of talks were held with the protesting farmers but remained unsuccessful.

The demonstrators demanded an end to the black marketing of fertilisers and a reduction of the urea rate. They also demanded that agriculture should be given the status of the industry.

The Kissan Ittihad has vowed to continue the protest till the fulfilment of demands, warning of staging a sit-in at D-Chowk.

Earlier, farmers led by Pakistan Kissan Ittehad staged a sit-in at Blue Area in Islamabad after the authorities barred them from protesting before the Parliament House.

