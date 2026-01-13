Kit Harington reacts to fan campaign to re-write Game of Thrones finale

Kit Harington has opened up about his frustration with fan backlash over the controversial finale of Game of Thrones.

During an interview with The New York Times, the 39-year-old actor spoke about the reaction to the series’ eighth season, which aired in 2019 while he was in rehab.

Harington – who played Jon Snow throughout the show’s eight seasons – revealed that he was particularly upset by a petition that called for HBO to remake the final season with “competent writers,” instead of showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Over 1.8 million fans signed the petition.

“That genuinely angered me. Like, how dare you?” Sorry, that’s just how I feel. I think it was a level of idiocy that can only come about through social media,” he said.

The final season included some of the show’s most debated storylines, including Jon Snow killing Daenerys Targaryen, Bran becoming king, and Arya leaving Westeros.

Interestingly, some fans redirected their efforts after the backlash, launching a fundraiser for Emilia Clarke’s charity, SameYou, to show appreciation for the cast and crew. Meanwhile,

Charles Dance, who played Tywin Lannister, admitted that he personally would have signed the redo petition, as he was among those disappointed by the finale.