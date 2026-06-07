Kit Harington Recalls ‘Weird’ Reality of Dating Sophie Turner in New Film

Seven years after the cultural phenomenon Game of Thrones aired its finale, former co-stars Kit Harington and Sophie Turner have officially reunited for a new cinematic project.

However, shifting from their famous roles as onscreen family members Jon Snow and Sansa Stark to romantic leads proved to be a uniquely uncomfortable adjustment.

During an appearance on Variety’s Actors on Actors series alongside fellow alumnus Peter Dinklage, the 39-year-old Harington candidly opened up about the bizarre experience of filming intimate scenes for their upcoming gothic horror film, The Dreadful.

An Accidental Romantic Casting

According to Harington, the romantic pairing wasn’t entirely intentional from the start. Turner, who pulled double duty on the horror film as both the lead actress and a producer, personally reached out to her former co-star to join the cast.

The twist? She hadn’t thoroughly vetted the script’s finer details before extending the invitation.

“She sent me the script and I said, ‘Sophie, there’s a lot of us getting it on,'” Harington laughed during his discussion with Dinklage. “She hadn’t seen that. She just said, ‘Yeah, Kit would be good for this part.'”

Turner previously echoed this hilarious oversight during a late-night talk show appearance, admitting she had a sudden moment of panic upon reviewing the romance scenes, thinking: “Oh shoot, that’s my brother.”

Moving Past the “Sibling” Dynamic

Because the Game of Thrones cast spent a decade filming together, the bonds forged behind the scenes mimic real family structures. Harington noted that he has known Turner since she was a young child, making the transition to playing her romantic suitor feel downright unnatural.

“It was weird,” Harington confessed. “We did it. It was gross, but it was fine.”

Despite the inherent awkwardness of the romantic sequences, Harington had nothing but praise for Turner’s evolution in the industry. Shifting from a child actor navigating a massive HBO fantasy landscape to an accomplished lead actress and producer, Turner completely commanded the set.

Harington concluded the interview by emphasizing his immense professional respect for her, calling her “phenomenal” and noting that her talent on The Dreadful made any uncomfortable day on set entirely worth it.