Kit Harington reveals happy marriage secrets

Actor Kit Harington believes that love, honesty, and cooperation are the keys to his nearly eight-year marriage to Rose Leslie. In a recent interview with Mr. Porter, the 39-year-old star spoke candidly about how he and Leslie, who share two children, navigate life’s obstacles together.

“Rose and I are very caring of each other,” Harington said, adding, “We’re very loving and tactile, and we make sure we tell each other that we love each other.” Kit Harington, best known for his role as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, described his wife as “the most genuine soul.”

He specifically praised Leslie for standing by him during his darkest days, including his battle with alcohol addiction. “I’m very, very lucky. Rose was there through all of the hard stuff, and she’s been through some journeys with me. But it has truly worked out,” he shared.

This support was particularly vital during his recent role as the addict Sir Henry in HBO’s Industry. Knowing the plot would be emotionally taxing, Leslie intervened to help balance their family life. While Kit Harington was also working on a play in Stratford, she suggested, “Okay, you take the kids while you’re filming in Cardiff.”

The actor found solace in being with his children after long, heavy days on set. “Anything dark I’d had to deal with during the day was gone… I’d get home and be a dad,” he remarked.

Harington has been open about his history of alcohol abuse and his 2019 decision to enter a recovery facility. He now credits sobriety with transforming his life, allowing him to fully embrace marriage and fatherhood. “My life is better like this,” he noted. “I think it all happened just at the right time. I’d made some choices, and then everything fell into place… I think that my kids met me at the right time.”

Ultimately, Harington believes the secret to a long-lasting marriage isn’t about avoiding adversity but overcoming it together through love and resilience.