Kit Harington opens up on Jon Snow’s end in ‘Game Of Thrones’

Hollywood actor and “Game Of Thrones” star Kit Harrington expressed his displeasure over how his character ended in the show.

Kit Harington, who plays Aegon Targaryen aka Jon Snow, said he was not happy with how his character in the live adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s novel series “A Song of Ice and Fire” got written off.

“I think if you asked him, he would’ve felt he got off lightly,” he said in an interview. “At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he’s preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He’s done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.”

Kit Harington added: “He’s gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly, and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that…That’s interesting.

“So I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there’s always this feeling of like… I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are okay. He’s not okay.”

Jon Snow was one of the few characters in the “Game Of Thrones” to have survived the entire show that is known for its violence along with the gripping storyline and shocking twists.

Throughout the show’s eight seasons, he became commander of the Night’s Watch along with the King of the North, battled for his family’s safety and save the realm from the undead and other dangers.

It is pertinent to mention that the eighth and final season of the show came under heavy criticism for different reasons.

