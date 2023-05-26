Actors for Kitana, Johnny Cage in ‘Mortal Kombat 2’ revealed

Hollywood actors Adeline Rudolph and Karl Urban will play fan-favourites Kitana and Johnny Cage in the sequel of 2021 ‘Mortal Kombat‘ film titled ‘Mortal Kombat 2‘.

The film will show martial artists from Earth fighting to save their planet – aka “Earthrealm” – against their nemesis from “Outworld”.

An American news website reported that fans are expecting Adeline Rudolph to shine as Kitana in ‘Mortal Kombat 2‘ as she is one of the franchise’s most iconic characters. She decimates her foes with her signature steel fans and knives.

Kitana was introduced in ‘Mortal Kombat‘ franchise in the second game. She is a close ally of Jade, who will be played by Tita Gabrielle.

The duo will share the screen for the first time since Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘.

Karl Urban is rumoured to play the beloved Johnny Cage in the upcoming film. His character enters the ‘Mortal Kombat’ tournament to prove he performs his stunt on his own.

He is the ex-husband of Earthrealm’s Special Forces unit Outer World Investigation Agency member Sonya Blade and the father of Cassie Cage in the games.

Jessica McNamee returns to play Sonya Blade in ‘Mortal Kombat 2‘.

Simon McQuoid returns as the director for the sequel. Ed Boon, Jeremy Slater and John Tobias are its writers.

James Wan, best known for directing the ‘SAW’ and ‘The Conjuring’ films, is the producer along with Michael Clear, Todd Garner, Simon McQuoid, E. Bennett Walsh