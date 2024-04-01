SHC orders action against kite flyers in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered action against the people found flying kites in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The orders were passed by the SHC bench on a plea moved against kite flying in the metropolitan. Stray strings of kite flyers have claimed several lives of people, while the police were not taking any ‘action’ against the people involved in the kite flying.

The applicant urged the SHC to pass orders for action against kite makers and flyers in Karachi.

After the initial hearing, the SHC while ordering action against the kite flyers and makers in Karachi served notices to the Sindh government, IG Sindh and the Karachi commissioner.

The high court has summoned a response from the respondents till April 24.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government lawyer informed the court that a ban is already slapped on kite makers and flyers in Karachi.

On March 27, a Karachi youth was hospitalised after he suffered a serious injury due to a loose kite string in the Azizabad area.

In a statement, the police said the 20-year-old man, identified as Awais, was riding a motorbike when he was tangled in kite string in Azizabad.

The police said he was shifted to a hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger.