Kite flying ban: LHC serves notices to Punjab govt, IG

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday served notices to the Punjab government, IG Punjab and home secretary on a plea seeking complete ban on kite flying in the province.

Justice Ahmed Nadeem Arshad took up the plea of Azhar Siddique advocate

Stray chemical strings of kites have claimed several lives across Punjab, while police and the relevant authorities have ‘failed’ to protect lives and ensure a ban on kite flying.

The high court was urged to order authorities for legislation to ensure a complete ban on kite flying.

The court after the initial hearing on the plea served notices to the Punjab government and others for their response to the plea.

Earlier this month, a resolution to declare kite, string-making, a non-bailable offence was moved to Punjab Assembly.

The resolution was moved by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA, Hina Parvez Butt. The resolution expressed concerns about the increasing incidents of stray kite strings in the province.

The PML-N MPA in her resolution urged the Punjab Assembly House to declare kite and string-making non-bailable offences and urged judges to not give bail to people booked under the said charges.