Kite flying: LHC moved for complete ban

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has been moved for a complete ban on kite flying in Punjab, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Azhar Siddique advocate filed a plea with the Lahore High Court for a complete ban on kite flying.

Stray chemical strings of kites have claimed several lives across Punjab, while police and the relevant authorities have ‘failed’ to protect lives and ensure a ban on kite flying.

The high court has been urged to order authorities for legislation to ensure a complete ban on kite flying.

Earlier this month, a resolution to declare kite, string-making non-bailable offence was moved to Punjab Assembly.

The resolution was moved by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA, Hina Parvez Butt. The resolution expressed concerns about the increasing incidents of stray kite strings in the province.

PML-N MPA in her resolution urged the Punjab Assembly house to declare kite and string-making non-bailable offences and urged judges to not give bail to people booked under the said charges.