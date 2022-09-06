KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty to marry at Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse – reports

Lovebirds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are all set to take a step further in their relationship; the two will exchange vows at the former’s Khandala farmhouse.

Bollywood starlet, Shetty and player of the Indian national cricket team, Rahul have been in a romantic relationship for quite some time now and the couple doesn’t shy away from making public appearances and loved-up features on their social media handles.

If reports are anything to go by, the actor-cricketer duo is set to take the plunge, and will soon get married in an intimate ceremony, depending on the match schedule of Rahul – who is currently in UAE for the Asia Cup. However, the wedding venue for the anticipated wedding has been fixed by the families.

Reportedly, the two have decided to perform nuptials at Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse instead of a five-star hotel.

Citing a source close to the development, the report also mentioned that a top wedding designer of India, along with his team, has visited Khandala to do a recce of the property for the preparations.

To note, Bollywood star Suniel Shetty owns a plush property named ‘Jahaan’ in Khandala near Mumbai. The hilltop abode was built by the actor and his wife Mana, 17 years ago, and has emotional sentiments of the family attached.

It is pertinent to mention that Shetty earlier confirmed that the wedding festivities will happen when the cricketer will get some free time from his jam-packed schedule. Replying to a media reporter, he had said, “I think jaise hi bachhe decide karenge (it will happen as soon as the kids decide). Rahul ke schedules hai. Abhi Asia Cup hai, World Cup hai, South African tour hai, Australia tour hai. Jab bachho ko break milega tab shaadi hogi. (Rahul has busy schedules, Asia Cup, World Cup, South African tour, Australia tour. The wedding will happen only when the kids get a break).”

On the career front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in the 2019 dramedy ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’, while KL Rahul is currently playing as vice-captain of the Indian national cricket team, and is also the skipper of IPL team ‘Lucknow Super Giants’.

