KL Rahul gives hilarious message to close ones asking for WC tickets

In a hilarious message to his close ones, the Indian star batter KL Rahul said ‘If you’re thinking about messaging me for tickets, please don’t’.

He said “If anyone messages me for match tickets, I am not going to respond. Not trying to be arrogant or rude, just want to stay away from that and focus on the game. This is a message to all my family members and friends, if you’re thinking about messaging me for tickets, please don’t.” Rahul said hilariously.

It is pertinent to mention here that Virat Kohli and KL Rahul’s unbeaten centuries, led India to a massive 228-run victory over Pakistan in the high-octane PAK vs IND clash of the Asia Cup 2023.

The star batter Virat Kohli and returning KL Rahul batted cautiously amid their unbeaten 24-run partnership for the third wicket before rain interrupted the PAK vs IND clash.

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli knitted a magnificent unbeaten partnership of 233 runs in 194 balls to decimate the Pakistani bowling lineup.

KL Rahul made his return to competitive cricket in style after getting injured during the Indian Premier League in April-May. He scored 111 runs off 106 balls with the help of 12 boundaries and two sixes.

The 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will commence with defending champions England facing New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on October 5.