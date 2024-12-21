KL Rahul got injured sparking concerns ahead of 4th test against Australia

MELBOURNE: India’s crucial batter KL Rahul got injured during a practice session at Melbourne Cricket Ground sparking concerns among Indian fans ahead of the 4th test scheduled to commence on December 26, Boxing Day.

The video of KL Rahul receiving medical treatment took the internet by storm. Still, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued no official statement regarding the nature and seriousness of the injury.

The video shows Kannur Lokesh Rahul receiving medical attention to his right arm during a net session. According to Indian media reports, Rahul was hit on the fingers while batting in the nets.

Indian fans are hoping that the injury will not impact KL Rahul’s participation in the crucial fourth Test. Rahul has been one of India’s top performers in the series, scoring 235 runs at an average of 47, including two half-centuries.

India won the first Test in Perth by 295 runs while Australia crushed India by 10 wickets to win the second Test, leveling their five-match series 1-1. While the third test ended in a draw due to bad weather.

Earlier today Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has called for a stronger batting display from the heavyweights atop the order to ease the pressure on the team when they take on Australia in the fourth test starting in Melbourne next week.

Ravindra Jadeja helped India avoid the follow-on with a crucial 77 lower down the order in the first innings but said it was time for the specialists to fire.

“When you play outside India, especially in Australia or South Africa, it’s important for the top order to make runs,” Jadeja told reporters at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.