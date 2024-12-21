Jadeja seeks more runs from India’s top order to relieve pressure

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has called for a stronger batting display from the heavyweights atop the order to ease the pressure on the team when they take on Australia in the fourth test starting in Melbourne next week.

The tourists eked out a draw in the rain-interrupted third game in Brisbane despite another top order failure, leaving the five-match series locked at 1-1 before the highly anticipated Boxing Day clash.

Ravindra Jadeja helped India avoid the follow-on with a crucial 77 lower down the order in the first innings but said it was time for the specialists to fire.

“When you play outside India, especially in Australia or South Africa, it’s important for the top order to make runs,” Jadeja told reporters at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“If the top order doesn’t make runs or give us a good start, then definitely there is more pressure and responsibility on the lower and middle order. Hopefully in this match they do well.

“As a team, we need them to perform. If everyone contributes in the batting unit, the team will do well.”

Jadeja said India were pleased to be level with Australia at this stage with matches to come in Melbourne and Sydney, as they look to win a third successive series Down Under.

“The next two matches will be interesting,” he added.

“If we win one match we retain the series, we obviously won the last two series here. It’s a good opportunity. This will be a crucial match.”

Jadeja said he and India will miss the experience of spin spearhead Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired after the previous game, but said there is no shortage of talent in the country.

“Hopefully we’ll get another good bowler and all-rounder … we have to move on,” Jadeja said.

“It’s a good opportunity now for any youngster who comes into the team to prove themselves at this level.”