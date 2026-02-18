Klay Thompson gifts Megan Thee Stallion a Blue Bentley for her 31st birthday

Megan Thee Stallion celebrated her 31st birthday in lavish style after receiving a luxury blue Bentley from her boyfriend, Klay Thompson.

The rapper shared highlights from her birthday getaway on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of a tropical celebration filled with beach moments, boat rides and romantic snapshots with the NBA star.

In the final slides of her post, Megan revealed the standout surprise: a powder-blue Bentley decorated with an oversized bow. In one photo, she proudly held up the keys, while another showed her posing beside the luxury vehicle.

“Aw man I was not ready for this birthday trip to be over,” she captioned the post. “A time was definitely had. THANK YOU BABY.”

The extravagant gift comes shortly after Megan marked Thompson’s 36th birthday earlier this month with a heartfelt tribute and PDA-filled photos. She simply wrote “Klay Day” at the time.

The couple has increasingly shared glimpses of their romance online since making their relationship public in 2025.

In recent interviews, Megan spoke candidly about her relationship, revealing she did not expect to find love but embraced it after focusing on healing and personal growth. She has described feeling “overly comfortable” and happy in this new chapter of her life.