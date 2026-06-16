Klopp criticised for Nagelsmann jibe

Former Germany players have hit out at Jurgen Klopp for comments he made about national coach Julian Nagelsmann while working as a pundit covering the 2026 World Cup.

Former Liverpool manager Klopp has been employed as a TV pundit alongside former Germany and Bayern Munich midfielder Thomas Mueller for the duration of the tournament.

In the lead-up to Germany’s opener against Curacao, Klopp was critical of Nagelsmann’s starting line-up.

The 59-year-old manager said he would have chosen a different XI and added “luckily, Julian Nagelsmann is still picking the team — for now.”

Klopp stepped down from club management in 2024 but has been repeatedly linked to the German national team job.

With Germany winning the match 7-1, a number of former German players have been critical of the comments.

Lothar Matthaeus, Germany’s record appearance holder with 150 caps, said “Jurgen should know better.”

“His comments aren’t going to make Nagelsmann’s job any easier. I’d like to see what he would have said if, before an important Champions League match, a pundit had advised him to leave one of his key players on the bench.”

Champions League winner Stefan Effenberg, who played for Germany 35 times, called the comments “unacceptable”.

“You can make a remark like that over a beer at the bar, but certainly not in front of millions of television viewers.

“It’s a definite ‘no go’.”

Klopp has since apologised.

“I could have slapped myself across the face for saying that,” Klopp said.

“It just slipped out casually — it has absolutely no significance,” he added.

Nagelsmann refused to engage in the discussion, telling reporters in his pre-match press conference: “(Germany has) plenty of experts — Thomas and Jurgen are good lads.

“They’ve had a lot of success in the football world. They can talk about whatever they want. That’s just how it is.”