Klopp in 'talks' for Germany job after Nagelsmann exit: federation

Jurgen Klopp has told the German FA (DFB) he is “fundamentally willing” to take over as Germany coach after Julian Nagelsmann handed in his resignation, the DFB confirmed on Friday.

Nagelsmann, who had a contract until 2028, stepped down from the job on Friday, just four days after Germany’s disappointing last-32 exit to Paraguay.

In a statement, the DFB said discussions would begin with Klopp, the former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund manager, while thanking Nagelsmann for his almost three-year stint.

Klopp, who led Liverpool to Champions League and Premier League honours, is currently under contract as Red Bull’s head of global football, but Sky Germany reports he has a verbal agreement which would allow him to leave to take up the Germany job.

Nagelsmann’s resignation comes a day after the 38-year-old was called into a three-hour meeting at DFB headquarters in Frankfurt to discuss his future.

German tabloid Bild reported the coach was offered a severance package of seven million euros ($8 million), roughly one year’s salary, to cut short his contract which was set to expire in 2028.

“The decision was anything but easy for me,” Nagelsmann said in a statement.

“My top priority has always been the success of the team. After such a bitter disappointment, it deserves the chance of a new beginning.”

Nagelsmann apologised to fans for the early exit.

“I am sorry and hurt from the bottom of my heart that we disappointed you and couldn’t give you any more football nights at this World Cup.”

DFB sporting director Rudi Voeller said Nagelsmann “is and remains an excellent coach and I am convinced that he will continue to follow his path successfully”.

Series of setbacks

Germany’s loss to Paraguay is the latest in a series of setbacks for the four-time world champions, who suffered two group stage World Cup exits in Russia and Qatar.

The Germans have not fared much better at the Euros. Germany were eliminated by England at the last 16 level in 2021 and lost to eventual champions Spain on home soil at Euro 2024.

By moving on from Nagelsmann immediately after the World Cup, the DFB wanted to avoid a repeat of the situation in 2018 and 2022, when some felt they held onto an unsuccessful coach for too long.

Joachim Loew, a world champion in 2014, eventually left the position three years after the 2018 World Cup, with Flick leaving a year after the 2022 edition.

Nagelsmann’s appointment was initially considered a coup for the DFB, with European clubs reportedly interested at the time.

Already the youngest coach in Bundesliga history when he took over Hoffenheim aged 28, Nagelsmann also managed Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.

Initially appointed on a short-term deal for Euro 2024, Nagelsmann extended shortly before that tournament and then signed another extension in January 2025, which would take him to after Euro 2028.

Germany showed signs of a revival under Nagelsmann at Euro 2024, winning their group before losing in extra time to eventual champions Spain in the quarter-finals.