KMC announces hospital jobs in Karachi; how to apply?
- By Hamid Ur Rehman -
- Jul 21, 2026
KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has announced admissions for its Community Midwifery Training Course, offering young women in Karachi an opportunity to pursue a career in maternal and community healthcare.
Applications for the course are open until August 10, 2026, and interested candidates can obtain and submit admission forms at the offices of the principals of the respective midwifery schools during official working hours.
Midwifery Schools
Admissions are being offered at the following KMC-affiliated institutions:
KMC Midwifery School, New Karachi (Clinical attachment: Abbasi Shaheed Hospital)
CDGK Sartaj Bano School of Midwifery, Soldier Bazaar (Clinical attachment: Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Sobhraj Maternity Hospital)
Khadijatul Kubra School of Midwifery, Pak Colony, Manghopir Road (Clinical attachment: Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Sobhraj Maternity Hospital)
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Gizri Maternity Home and School of Midwifery, Gizri Road (Clinical attachment: Gizri Maternity Hospital)
Sobhraj Maternity Hospital Midwifery School, Urdu Bazaar (Clinical attachment: Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Sobhraj Maternity Hospital)
Eligibility Criteria
- Applicants must meet the following requirements:
- Education: Matriculation, preferably with Science, securing at least 40% marks
- Age: Between 15 and 35 years
- CNIC: Valid Computerised National Identity Card
- Domicile: Karachi domicile (Sindh)
Admission Schedule
Last date to submit applications: August 10, 2026
Written test: August 15, 2026, at 11:00 am at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Karachi
Interviews: August 20, 2026, at 11:00 am at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Karachi
KMC encouraged eligible young women to take advantage of the training programme, describing it as an opportunity to build a rewarding career while serving the community through maternal and child healthcare.
Exciting opportunity for Karachiites.
A promising opportunity for aspiring young women of Karachi! KMC has announced admissions for its Community Midwifery Course at its hospitals.
Applications are open until 10 August. Step forward, seize the opportunity, and begin your… pic.twitter.com/agdfAm2Z5j
— Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (@KmcPakistan) July 19, 2026