KMC announces hospital jobs in Karachi; how to apply?

KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has announced admissions for its Community Midwifery Training Course, offering young women in Karachi an opportunity to pursue a career in maternal and community healthcare.

Applications for the course are open until August 10, 2026, and interested candidates can obtain and submit admission forms at the offices of the principals of the respective midwifery schools during official working hours.

Midwifery Schools

Admissions are being offered at the following KMC-affiliated institutions:

KMC Midwifery School, New Karachi (Clinical attachment: Abbasi Shaheed Hospital)

CDGK Sartaj Bano School of Midwifery, Soldier Bazaar (Clinical attachment: Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Sobhraj Maternity Hospital)

Khadijatul Kubra School of Midwifery, Pak Colony, Manghopir Road (Clinical attachment: Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Sobhraj Maternity Hospital)

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Gizri Maternity Home and School of Midwifery, Gizri Road (Clinical attachment: Gizri Maternity Hospital)

Sobhraj Maternity Hospital Midwifery School, Urdu Bazaar (Clinical attachment: Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Sobhraj Maternity Hospital)

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Education: Matriculation, preferably with Science, securing at least 40% marks

Age: Between 15 and 35 years

CNIC: Valid Computerised National Identity Card

Domicile: Karachi domicile (Sindh)

Admission Schedule

Last date to submit applications: August 10, 2026

Written test: August 15, 2026, at 11:00 am at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Karachi

Interviews: August 20, 2026, at 11:00 am at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Karachi

KMC encouraged eligible young women to take advantage of the training programme, describing it as an opportunity to build a rewarding career while serving the community through maternal and child healthcare.