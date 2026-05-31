KMC flags forged approval letter in Hill Park land dispute

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has rejected claims that it authorised construction activity on land within Hill Park, stating that no permission or no-objection certificate (NOC) was issued for the use or development of the government-owned property.

According to KMC officials, an attempt to occupy part of the land through the use of allegedly forged documents has been uncovered. The civic authority has described the ongoing construction activity on the site as a possible encroachment on public land and has ordered an immediate investigation into the matter.

The Director of Land at KMC stated that a document identified as Letter No. DL/KMC/232/2026 has been declared fabricated and carries no legal validity. The authority has also initiated inquiries into all development activities currently taking place on the disputed site.

As part of the investigation, formal correspondence has been sent to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East and the Station House Officer (SHO) of Ferozabad Police Station, requesting legal action and further scrutiny of the case.

KMC officials emphasised that no individual or private organisation has been granted development rights over the Hill Park land. They added that the legal status of Plot No. 39-G-4 in the PECHS area is currently under review.

The authority further stated that a conditional NOC is allegedly being misrepresented to justify the construction work. According to KMC, the document in question does not grant permission to occupy, develop or utilise any government or municipal land.

Officials have recommended the registration of criminal cases against individuals found involved in land grabbing, forgery or fraudulent activities linked to the matter.

A detailed report on the Hill Park land case has been submitted to the Mayor of Karachi and other senior officials for further action and review.