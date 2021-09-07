KMC to get powers to collect Karachi property tax: CM Sindh

KARACHI: After the appointment of PPP leader Murtaza Wahab as Administrator Karachi, the Sindh government has devolved powers of property tax collection to Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) from the excise department, ARY NEWS reported.

The decision was taken during a meeting headed by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday, where the latter formed a committee headed by local bodies minister for the devolution of powers of property tax collection to the KMC.

The transfer of powers would help the KMC in collecting upto Rs4 billion in terms of property taxes.

Shah said that in 2021 only 800,000 property units were being taxed for property and then its number increased to 947,424 and after a fresh survey the number of the units increased by 111 percent to 2000,000.

Read More: SINDH GOVT DECIDES TO DEVOLVE PROPERTY TAX COLLECTION TO DMCS

Murad Ali Shah said that presently Rs1.72 billion were being collected as property tax from Karachi and after the survey, its collection would increase to Rs3.63 billion.

He directed Minister local government and Minister Excise to sit with the Chief secretary and evolve a mechanism to devolve the property tax to the KMC and DMCs. “Let them collect themselves and utilize the development of the city,” he said categorically.