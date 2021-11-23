Tuesday, November 23, 2021
type here...
HomeMust Read
Rafay Hussain

KMC shares videos to deny lack of food supplies at Karachi Zoo

test

KARACHI: Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) has rejected media reports and videos shared on social media claiming that the food supplies to the animals at Karachi Zoo have been stopped over lack of payment to the contractor, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter to reject a report aired by ARY NEWS a day before along with video evidence, the KMC said that the aired report was against the facts.


“A team of KMC on the directives of Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab visited the Karachi Zoo to look into the living conditions of the animals,” it said.

The municipal authority shared that there is a one-week food available for the animals at the Zoo and they are currently being provided with adequate food, contrary to the propaganda launched at the behest of some miscreant elements who wanted to achieve their nefarious designs.


The spokesman further shared that the citizens visiting the animal park have also expressed their satisfaction over the living conditions of the animals.

“Politics should not be played through airing negative reports regarding Karachi Zoo and Safari Park,” the KMC official said.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Rafay Hussain

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.