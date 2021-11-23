KMC shares videos to deny lack of food supplies at Karachi Zoo

KARACHI: Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) has rejected media reports and videos shared on social media claiming that the food supplies to the animals at Karachi Zoo have been stopped over lack of payment to the contractor, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter to reject a report aired by ARY NEWS a day before along with video evidence, the KMC said that the aired report was against the facts.

کراچی چڑیا گھر میں جانوروں کی خوراک سے متعلق سوشل میڈیا پر چلائی جانے والی خبریں تصاویر حقائق کے منافی ہیں ایڈمنسٹریٹر کراچی بیرسٹر مرتضی وہاب کی ہدایت پر بلدیہ عظمیٰ کراچی کے افسران پر مشتمل ٹیم نے کراچی چڑیا گھر کا جائزہ لیاترجمان بلدیہ عظمیٰ کراچی@murtazawahab1 #KarachiZoo pic.twitter.com/NfpucSdgsB — Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (@KmcPakistan) November 23, 2021



“A team of KMC on the directives of Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab visited the Karachi Zoo to look into the living conditions of the animals,” it said.

The municipal authority shared that there is a one-week food available for the animals at the Zoo and they are currently being provided with adequate food, contrary to the propaganda launched at the behest of some miscreant elements who wanted to achieve their nefarious designs.

چڑیا گھر میں شہریوں کی ایک بڑی تعداد موجود ہے جنہوں نے جانوروں سے متعلق اپنے اطمینان کا اظہار کیا ہے کراچی چڑیا گھر اور سفاری پارک سے متعلق منفی خبریں پھیلا کر سیاست نہ کی جائے۔ ترجمان بلدیہ عظمیٰ کراچی#karachi #KarachiZoo@murtazawahab1 pic.twitter.com/7HAXpabBoO — Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (@KmcPakistan) November 23, 2021



The spokesman further shared that the citizens visiting the animal park have also expressed their satisfaction over the living conditions of the animals.

“Politics should not be played through airing negative reports regarding Karachi Zoo and Safari Park,” the KMC official said.

