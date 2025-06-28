Irish rap group Kneecap set for Glastonbury stage appearance

Irish rap group Kneecap are set to take to the Glastonbury Festival stage this Saturday afternoon, drawing one of the most anticipated crowds of the weekend.

According to The Guardian, the trio will perform at 4 pm on the West Holts stage, and despite recent controversies, the band is going ahead with their show.

Kneecap, known for their outspoken lyrics and political edge, have faced criticism from some music industry figures and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who recently said it was not “appropriate” for them to be included in the Glastonbury line-up.

One of the group’s members, Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, is currently on bail facing charges linked to an incident at a gig last year. He has strongly denied any intent to promote extremist views, saying the situation has been misunderstood and taken out of context.

In an interview, Ó hAnnaidh defended his actions, saying he performs in character and often reacts to unpredictable things happening on stage.

“I’m a character. Shit is thrown on stage all the time. If I’m supposed to know every single thing, I’d be in Mensa,” he joked. He also stated that his focus is always on delivering a strong live performance, not politics.

Kneecap have received widespread support from other musicians. After a private letter circulated among music executives calling for the group’s removal from the Glastonbury line-up, over 100 artists including Massive Attack, Pulp, Idles, and Paul Weller signed a public letter in support of the band.

The festival’s co-organisers, Michael and Emily Eavis, have also backed the Kneecap group, with Emily stating that Glastonbury Festival remains a platform for diverse voices from around the world.

Saturday’s show is expected to draw a large crowd, with organisers monitoring the West Holts stage due to concerns about possible overcrowding. Similar situations have happened in the past when popular acts were scheduled on smaller stages.

The group’s past performances, such as their appearance at Coachella, have featured bold political messages.

Kneecap recently released a short video that touched on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, featuring testimony from medical professionals and aid workers. The video did not target any specific community but instead focused on the voices of those affected by conflict.

Political causes like Palestinian solidarity have a visible presence at Glastonbury Festival, with flags, graffiti, and talks reflecting a range of opinions and activism.