Knight to retire from England women's duty after Lord's Test

Heather Knight, England’s 2017 World Cup-winning captain and the most capped women’s player in England history, announced Saturday she will retire from international cricket following the end of the ongoing Test match against India at Lord’s.

Knight, who made her England debut in 2010 and has featured in 320 matches across all formats, joins team-mate Tammy Beaumont in bowing out of international cricket at the conclusion of the historic first women’s Test at Lord’s.

Knight has made nearly 8,000 international runs across all formats, with six centuries.

At Canberra in 2020, her hundred during the T20 World Cup made her the first English women’s player to score hundreds in all three forms of the game.

Arguably her best day in England colours came when she led the side to victory over India in the 2017 50-over World Cup final at Lord’s, having succeeded Charlotte Edwards — now England’s head coach — as skipper the previous year.

She went on to lead the team on 199 occasions from 2016 to 2025, overseeing 134 victories before standing down following a humiliating 16-0 loss in Australia during the multi-format Ashes of 2024/25.

“I’m extremely grateful and privileged to have gone on the journey that I have been on as an England cricketer,” Knight said.

“It’s hard to walk away because the dressing-room and the people in the dressing-room have been a constant in my life for 16 years, and the memories and the experiences and the people have helped shape me become who I am today, but I’m really content with this decision and I’m really excited for what’s next.”

Knight, plagued by injuries in recent years, is set to move into administration, having taken up a role as general manager at London Spirit, with the new season of the Hundred starting at the end of the month.

She made six in the first innings of the ongoing Test, with England on course for a heavy defeat after India ended Saturday’s second day of four on 154-1 in their second innings — a huge overall lead of 269 runs.

‘Privilege of my life’

The 35-year-old Knight showed her enduring value to England with a key innings of 58, during a stand of 133 with current skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt that changed the course of last week’s T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa after the hosts had slumped to 23-3.

England were well-beaten by Australia in the ensuing Lord’s final.

“As a team, we’ve shared some special moments with the fans over the years and I want to thank everyone who has supported and given their love to the women’s game,” said Knight. “Watching this great game grow has been the greatest privilege of my life.”

Clare Connor, managing director England Women, said: “Heather’s contribution to England women’s cricket has been extraordinary.

“She has combined skill and determination as a player with exceptional leadership qualities, helping to shape this team and the game more broadly through one of the most significant periods in its history.”