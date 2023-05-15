Kohat: 16 people killed over coal mine dispute

KOHAT: At least 16 people were killed in a delimitation dispute of a coal mine in Darra Adamkhel Kohat, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, clashes broke out between two groups in a dispute regarding the delimitation of coal mines which resulted in the killing of 14 people on the spot.

The injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital where two more people also succumbed to injuries.

Police reached the spot and took the situation under their control. They said it is a long-standing dispute between the two tribes. and security forces reached the spot. The bodies and the injured were rushed to hospitals in Peshawar.

Earlier, at least three people were killed and two others were injured in a property dispute in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police, the armed clash took place in Tehsil Laachi of Kohat over ownership of the property. As a result, three people were killed and two others sustained bullet wounds.

The injured bodies were moved to a nearby hospital. The assailants fled the scene. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.