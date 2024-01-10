Four martyred in terrorist attack on police checkpost in Kohat

At least four people including three policemen embraced martyrdom after terrorists attacked a security checkpost in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, terrorists attacked the police post near Lachi Toll Plaza with latest weapons, in four people including three policemen and a civilian embraced martyrdom.

The martyred cops were identified as Amjad, Junaid and Waqar.

The attack triggered a gunfight that lasted for a while after which the terrorists were forced flee.

A large contingent of police was later rushed to the area where a search operation had been launched.

At least two policemen were martyred in a late-night attack on a police checkpoint in Peshawar’s Regi Model Town area.

According to police, a group of terrorists opened fire on a police post at the entrance of Regi Model Town around midnight.

“Two constables Wajid and Farman were martyred while two others sustained injuries in the terrorist attack,” a spokesman for the Peshawar police said.