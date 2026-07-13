Kohat: Nine dead, including women and children, after heavy rains trigger roof collapse

KOHAT: In a tragic incident, at least nine people, including women and children, died after the roof of a house collapsed in the Lachi tehsil of Kohat following heavy rainfall, ARY News reported.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene immediately after receiving the alert and launched a search and rescue operation with the assistance of local residents.

Rescue teams recovered the bodies of nine victims from the debris before successfully retrieving the remaining trapped individuals.

According to rescue sources, the deceased include six women and three children.

Another 14 injured individuals have been hospitalized for treatment, and the bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the hospital.

In a separate incident, a 10-year-old boy lost his life when the wall of a house collapsed on the outskirts of Nowshera. The victim was the only child of his parents.