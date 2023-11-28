Kohistan: Police begin probe into girl murder case

KOHISTAN: Police have launched an investigation into the alleged murder of a girl by her own family after a video, featuring her and other boys, went viral on social media in Kolai-Palas district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Kohistan, ARY News reported Tuesday.

According to police, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was contacted for probe after the pictures of girl and boys went viral on social media. The FIA will investigate the matter and will arrest the fake social media account operators.

Meanwhile, the police also conducted raids to arrest the culprits.

Talking to ARY News exclusively, District Police Officer (DPO) Mukhtiar Tanoli said that a video and separate pictures of two girls along with boys – who are said to have gone into hiding – went viral on social media on November 22.

Read more: Kohistan girl murdered by family over viral video

On Nov 24, DPO Mukhtiar Tanoli said, one of the two girls was murdered by his father and uncle on the orders of a local jigra.

Fortunately, the police rescued the second girl and produced her before a local magistrate to record a statement. The girl said she felt no threat to her life by her family and wanted to go with them instead of being shifted to Dar-ul-Aman, the DPO added.

The district police officer claimed that pictures that went viral are ‘clearly edited’.

The body of the girl was shifted to a nearby health facility for doctors to carry out medico-legal formalities and was later handed over to the family.