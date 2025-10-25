Kohli breaks Sangakkara’s record

Virat Kohli added another milestone to his glittering career as he surpassed Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history on Saturday.

The former Indian captain achieved this milestone during India’s third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The Indian maestro crafted a composed 74 off 81 balls in a comfortable run chase that sealed a thumping win for India.

With this innings, Kohli took his tally to 14,255 runs in 305 matches, moving past Sangakkara’s 14,234 runs in 404 games.

Kohli now stands second only to Sachin Tendulkar, who leads the all-time list with 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs.

The 36-year-old’s ODI record remains phenomenal, with an average of 57.71, a strike rate of 93.26, and an astonishing 51 centuries along with 75 half-centuries.

Read More: Rohit and Kohli bid likely farewell to Australia as winners

Among the top ten run-getters in ODI cricket, he is the only batter with an average above 50.

With his latest knock, Kohli also went past Tendulkar’s tally for most white-ball runs in international cricket, further cementing his place among the modern greats.

Top five run-scorers in ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 18,426 runs

Virat Kohli (India) – 14,255 runs

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) – 14,234 runs

Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 13,704 runs

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) – 13,430 runs