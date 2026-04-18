MUMBAI: Virat Kohli came into the spotlight after a “like” from his Instagram account on a post by German content creator LizLaz was noticed by fans, quickly spreading across platforms and sparking discussion online.

The situation gained further traction when cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal appeared to take a subtle dig at Kohli, adding an off-field angle to the ongoing buzz.

Chahal reacted with a brief comment — “Algorithm” — which many interpreted as a humorous reference to a similar incident in May 2025 involving actress Avneet Kaur.

At the time, Kohli had clarified that the interaction was accidental and caused by the platform’s algorithm.

Fans have been actively sharing and reacting to the incident, making it one of the trending topics ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026 clash between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

As the story gained momentum online, LizLaz came out in support of Kohli. She said, “I did not know he had liked my post until I saw the news. I was approached by many agencies afterward.” She also expressed sympathy for Kohli, noting that he is constantly under public scrutiny.

LizLaz further revealed that the incident has positively impacted her career. “I received many requests from agencies. If I get an opportunity in the Indian music industry, I will be visiting India soon,” she said.

Sharing her initial reaction with Hindustan Times, she added, “It was crazy because I woke up and then I was all over the news. I don’t even know when he liked the picture—I learned through the news.”

Reacting to Kohli later unliking the post, she said, “I felt a bit sorry for him. I was happy that he liked it, but when he unliked it, I felt bad because I don’t even know how it became such a big story. That was probably not his intention, but I’m still grateful for the support.”

As of now, Kohli has not issued any official statement regarding the latest incident, which continues to generate discussion online.