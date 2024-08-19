‘She was targeted because…’: Colleagues reveal shocking details of medic rape, murder case

The murder and rape case of a 31-year-old Kolkata postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has taken a new turn with colleagues and parents suspecting a larger conspiracy.

The victim was raped and murdered in the seminar hall of the hospital, but her colleagues believe it was not a simple crime.

According to her diaries, the victim was under immense work pressure, including 36 hours of continuous shift. Colleagues have raised questions about how the accused, Sanjay Roy, knew she was alone in the seminar hall. “Roy could be a part of a plot hatched by a big fish. She was targeted,” one colleague said.

Another colleague alleged that the victim was trying to expose a possible drug-siphoning racket in her department. “She might have known too much about something,” he said.

The victim’s parents have also expressed doubts about the investigation. Her mother revealed that her daughter had expressed reluctance about going to the hospital before the attack. “She used to say that she didn’t like going to RG Kar anymore,” she said.

The father of the doctor has questioned the police investigation and suspects that his daughter might have been killed elsewhere. “We found lapses by the police and informed the CBI. We now doubt if she was murdered in the seminar hall. It might be that she was killed elsewhere.”

The CBI has taken over the investigation, and the father has expressed confidence in their probe. He has demanded the harshest punishment for those responsible.

A 31-year old trainee doctor was raped and murdered last week inside a medical college in the eastern city of Kolkata where she worked, triggering nationwide protests among doctors and drawing parallels to the notorious gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old student on a moving bus in New Delhi in 2012.