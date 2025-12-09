Komal Aziz opens up about jealousy and bad advice from close ones

Pakistani actress Komal Aziz said that sometimes even close people can pull you down with jealousy and give you wrong advice.

On December 8, in show Good Morning Pakistan on ARY Digital, Komal said, “The way you are, you assume the world is the same. This is a mistake you make in your youth. You have to understand that the world is not the way you are”.

She further said, “The way you view yourself, don’t expect everyone to see you the same way. I’ve noticed with female friends that they are taught to not speak too much to boys because they are girls”.

Komal Aziz further noted, “Girls share many things, like their jobs and marriage, with their friends. But your friends even your sisters can sometimes be jealous and give you bad advice. I didn’t learn this when I was younger”.

She also said, “People who don’t cut others down are very rare. Fazila Qaiser is very good, and there are very few people like her”.

Actress Aiman Khan shared, “I used to have the habit of not being able to say ‘no’ to anyone. This becomes a habit, and later it creates problems for you”.

She added, “I had to gather a lot of courage to control this habit, and sometimes I succeeded, but at other times, I still couldn’t say ‘no’”.