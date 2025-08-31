Komal Aziz opens up about quitting Pakistan showbiz industry  

KARACHI: Renowned actress Komal Aziz Khan has finally revealed the reasons behind her decision to leave the showbiz industry.

Komal Aziz, a talented Pakistani actress and now a successful entrepreneur with 1.6 million followers on social media, has stepped away from acting to focus on her clothing brand.

In a recent podcast appearance, she spoke candidly about her exit from the entertainment world. Komal said, “To be honest, the environment in showbiz is not suitable for an educated person. The working hours are irregular. Payment issues were never a problem for me, but the atmosphere itself was.”

Komal Aziz added that while she had heard stories of the industry being unsafe and toxic for women, her own concern was the lack of a professional and secure environment.

“There weren’t even clean restrooms, and the politics within showbiz is extremely bitter. That’s why I decided to start my own business.”

Aziz described the industry as a highly commercial world, full of glamour and superficiality. “Very few actors are genuine; most are there for the glitz. It attracts people with unhealthy lifestyles, and I couldn’t handle that environment,” she remarked.

Komal Aziz further revealed that she left the industry quietly without making emotional farewell posts on social media.

She also recalled receiving warnings from senior industry figures, who told her that showbiz was a trap that one could never escape. “It has been four years since I quit, and I have no plans of returning,” she said.