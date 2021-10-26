Actor Komal Meer’s Instagram pictures go viral

Actor Komal Meer shared her backstage pictures from the set of the upcoming ARY Digital serial “Benaam” and they are going viral on social media.



The celebrity shared the images on her photo and video-sharing social media application Instagram on Monday.

“Benaam,” the caption of Komal Meer’s picture album read. “Coming soon on ARY Digital”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Komal Meer (@komallmeer)

The pictures also have the teaser of upcoming ARY Digital drama ‘Benaam’ which stars her as ‘Aiza’

The drama has been directed by Ali Masood Saeed whereas the story is written by Seema Shaikh.

The star-studded cast of the upcoming drama also stars Shazeal Shoukat, Noor Hasan, Anoushay Abbasi, Saad Qureshi and others.

Komal Meer, while speaking in ARY Digital morning show Good Morning Pakistan hosted by Nida Yasir, said that she had not thought of becoming an actor at first and did not watch dramas except for one or two.