Komal Meer will never work with THIS male actor

Popular drama actors Fahad Sheikh and Komal Meer were the latest guests on the PSL special show ‘The Fourth Umpire’ hosted by Fahad Mustafa. They participated in fun activities and gave some fiery answers in their outing.

During the bowling segment ‘The Fourth Umpire Express’, the ‘Benaam’ actor was asked about the best female actor among Mehwish Hayat, Kubra Khan and Sajal Aly, Meer instantly replied, “Sajal Aly.”

In response to another question, Meer said that given a chance she would leave the field but would never work with Ayaz Samoo. Her other two options were Faizan Sheikh and Fahad Sheikh.

When asked about the senior actor she can work opposite, as a lead heroine, out of the given options, Nouman Ejaz, Nayyar Ejaz and Nouman Masood, Meer picked ‘Kesi Teri Khudgarzi’ actor as her choice.

In his turn, Fahad Sheikh named one of his co-stars with whom he would not like to work again, is Nazish Jahangir. “Nazish is difficult to work [with],” he said.

Moreover, the actor also believed that he can replace batter Asif Ali in the national cricket team.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fahad Sheikh was last seen in the hit drama serial ‘Betiyaan’ opposite Fatima Effendi.

On the other hand, Komal Meer has previously won acclaim for her performance as Aiza in the daily play ‘Benaam’.

