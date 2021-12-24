Komal Meer speaks up about parents’ concerns regarding showbiz career

Pakistan’s rising actor and model Komal Meer has spoken up about her family’s concern regarding her decision to act in dramas.

Young actor of Pakistan, Komal Meer recently made an appearance in ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ where she opened up about reactions she received from her family when she decided to act and her parents’ concerns regarding it.

‘Benaam‘ actor revealed how she was refused by her father to join the entertainment industry. While responding to host Nida Yasir’s question about her parent’s reaction, she disclosed that they were concerned, and her father even rejected her decision, but she was supported by her mother.

“Initially, my mother used to accompany me everywhere for shows and interviews, and has become a little lenient now after meeting everyone I’m working with”, said Komal.

“Also, she understands that I’m more aware of the industry now”, she added.

Responding to a host’s question, Komal mentioned that she has three young brothers and no sister. Nida further asked the cute actor if she is one of those commanding elder sisters, which she denied. She stated that her youngers are often treated with food by her.

Komal is currently a part of the drama serial ‘Benaam‘, alongside Anoushey Abbasi, Shazeal Shoukat, Nadia Hussain Khan, Ghana Ali, and Noor Hassan among others.

