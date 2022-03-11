Viral Watch: Komodo Dragon hunts Deer in mid sea

A recent video of a Komodo Dragon attacking a deer and hunting her mid-sea has gone viral.

Komodo Dragon alias Monitor Lizard belongs to the reptilian species and is mostly found in Indonesia.

In a recent video uploaded over YouTube, a Komodo Dragon can be seen hunting down a deer.

The deer can be seen resting on a beach when a Komodo Dragon advanced towards her. Fearing an attack the deer run into the sea. The lizard follows the deer in the water and reaches it with a quick swim.

The lizard can be seen attacking the deer just before the video ends abruptly.

The video uploaded on YouTube in Feb 2022, has gathered over 1.5 million views and over 6,000 likes.

The Monitor Lizard is the largest extant species of lizard, which can grow to a maximum length of 3 metres (10 ft), and weighs up to approximately 70 kilograms.

Due to the alarmingly reducing number of big lizards, a zoo in Indonesia is breeding Komodo dragons in an effort to save the world’s largest lizards from extinction, with climate change posing new dangers for the fearsome creatures.

