Kompany hopes new signings can push Bayern to Champions League glory

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany said on Thursday it would be “really tough” to improve on last season’s performances but was hopeful new signings could help power the German giants to a first Champions League title since 2020.

The Bavarian side won a league and cup double last season but went out of Europe’s top competition in the semi-finals to eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The thrilling 6-5 aggregate defeat extended the wait for continental glory at Germany’s wealthiest and most decorated club, where domestic success is often taken for granted.

“Right now, I will say our goal is to win the Champions League,” Kompany told reporters in Hong Kong ahead of Friday’s friendly against Aston Villa.

“During the season, I will tell you we have to focus on the next game, because you cannot win the Champions League in September, you cannot win it in October.

“I think we have improved a little bit as well on the squad, with some of the transfers.

“Hopefully this gives us a chance to achieve our goal. It’s tough to do better than last year, really tough, but it has to be our goal.”

Bayern have made two major signings this summer, bringing in Moroccan midfielder Ismael Saibari from PSV Eindhoven and German defender Nathaniel Brown from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Several of their World Cup stars, including French attacker Michael Olise and England captain Harry Kane, have not travelled with the squad to Asia.

Real target

Kompany echoed Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen’s insistence last week that Olise would remain at the club, despite rumours that he has been a target for Real Madrid.

“The topic (of a transfer) was never open for me,” the former Manchester City captain said.

He also shrugged off a question about a report by German newspaper Bild that Olise is in a dispute with a former partner over allegedly unpaid child support.

“Private life is private life,” Kompany said. Olise has not commented publicly on the report.

A few thousand fans filed in to watch Bayern’s open training session on Thursday at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak stadium, where the match against Villa will take place.

Villa are adjusting to life without Morgan Rogers after the England midfielder moved to Chelsea last month for a reported British record fee of £117 million ($157 million).

The Europa League champions have signed Swiss midfielder Johan Manzambi for a club-record fee, as well as Joao Gomes from Wolves and Alejandro Garnacho on loan from Chelsea.

Friday’s game rounds off a pre-season tour that also took Villa to Indonesia and Thailand, ahead of their European Super Cup clash with PSG on Wednesday.

Villa travel to Brighton for their opening Premier League fixture on August 23.

Bayern kick off the new Bundesliga season at home to Stuttgart on August 28.