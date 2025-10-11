Korangi causeway sees people flocking to find gold

A huge number of people from Karachi’s different areas are flocking to Korangi causeway in order to find gold. Yes, you read that right.

Fueled by misinformation on social media, the area is seeing this weird activity after claims emerged that there are gold particles in the soil near Korangi causeway.

Large numbers of people from various parts of city arrived carrying spades, sieves and muslin cloths to try their luck.

Sources said that dozens of men, women, children and elderly citizens gathered at the site, with many travelling from Surjani, New Karachi, Sher Shah, Nagan and different parts of Korangi.

People arrived on motorcycles, rickshaws and taxis, digging small and large pits across the land adjacent to the causeway. The soil collected from these pits is first being sieved on a mesh screen and then washed in water.

According to a person at the scene, the mud contains traces of gold, brass, iron and other metals.

Another person on the spot said that he along with his family had been there for three days, and were trying their luck. “We don’t know whose fortune will shine in gold and whose will turn out to be brass,” he said.

Maryam Nafees, the widely known Pakistani actress, has had her comment go viral on social media after Pakistan lost to India in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage.

Addressing Mohsin Naqvi, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, the star Maryam Nafees urged him to provide a chance to under-19 players amid Indian dominance in the big clash.

The 31-year-old Pakistani diva wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Mohsin, bro, please let the under-19 players play.”

However, it is pertinent to note that Pakistan has set a 172 target for India in an Asia Cup super four stage match on Sunday, which has been easily chased by India, losing four wickets in the 19th over.