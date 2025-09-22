Maryam Nafees's comment goes viral after Pak-India Asia Cup 2025 clash

Maryam Nafees, the widely known Pakistani actress, has had her comment go viral on social media after Pakistan lost to India in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage on Sunday.

Addressing Mohsin Naqvi, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, the star Maryam Nafees urged him to provide a chance to under-19 players amid Indian dominance in the big clash.

The 31-year-old Pakistani diva wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Mohsin, bro, please let the under-19 players play.”

However, it is pertinent to note that Pakistan has set a 172 target for India in an Asia Cup super four stage match on Sunday, which has been easily chased by India, losing four wickets in the 19th over.

Moreover, Pakistan, to keep itself alive in the Asia Cup, needs to win both matches against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Pakistan will be out of the tournament final if it loses even one game.

