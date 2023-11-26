Korangi receives maximum rain in Karachi

KARACHI: The Met Office on Sunday forecast more rainfall in parts of Karachi this evening and night after first winter rain in the city on Saturday night, ARY News reported.

The weather turned cold after several parts of Karachi received light to moderate rain.

According to the figures released by the Met Office Korangi received maximum rain 8.4mm in the city.

Keamari (8mm), Jinnah Terminal (1.4mm), Airport (5.5mm), Faisal Base (8.0mm), Masroor Base (5mm), University Road (5mm), Saadi Town (3mm).

The parts of Karachi which received rain included Orangi, Landhi, Saddar, Old City area, Baldia, Nazimabad, Site Area, Sohrab Goth, Korangi, Malir, Shah Faisal, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The Met Office has predicted that the westerly system will remain in Karachi’s limits and rain has been expected this evening or night with thunderstorm or gusty winds.

After rainfall winds blowing with 18KM per hour speed in the city.

Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan and outskirts also received rainfall.

Yesterday, the port town of Gwadar and surrounding areas received winter rainfall. Turbat and Kech districts of Balochistan also received sporadic heavy rainfall amid a forecast of downpours in western and southwestern Balochistan by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).