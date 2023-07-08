Korean singer found dead in bathroom ahead of performance

Korean Soprano singer Lee Sang-eun was found dead in a bathroom, minutes before her performance.

As per the reports from Korean news agencies, Lee Sang-eun died earlier this week, at the age of 46. The Korean singer was found dead in a washroom, ahead of her performance at the 33rd Regular Concert of the Gimcheon Municipal Choir.

According to the details, an event staff called the police officials on Thursday evening, after finding the singer unconscious in the third-floor women’s bathroom of the concert venue, Carmina Burana at the Grand Hall of Gimcheon Culture and Art Center, where she was to perform at a commemoration event for the cultural exchange between England and Honam.

Citing a staff member from the venue, the publication reported, “It was time for Lee Sang-eun to come on stage, but she wasn’t backstage. When I looked in the bathroom, I found her lying on the floor.”

Reportedly, the performer was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

An investigation into the matter is currently underway, however, reports suggest that police don’t suspect foul play in the death.

A Seoul National University graduate, with a Master’s degree from Mannes School Of Music in New York, Lee Sang-eun was among the popular singers in the Korean entertainment industry.

