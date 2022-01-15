Kot Radha Kishan teen dies after gun goes off during cleaning

KASUR: A teenager accidentally shot himself dead while cleaning a 12-bore gun in Kot Radha Kishan city of Kasur district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as 12-year-old Kamran.

Citing his family members, the police said Kamran was cleaning a 12-gun when he accidentally shot himself, adding he died from a gunshot to his abdomen.

His body was taken to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

In a similar incident on Oct 20 last year, a man had died after he accidentally shot himself while trying to clean his gun in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar block 11 area.

Prior to that, a seven-year-old boy had accidentally shot dead his mother on March 25, 2020. According to the police, the minor was playing with his father’s pistol mistaking it for a toy when the bullet was fired upon his mother in the house situated in Liaquatabad.

The woman was rushed to a nearby medical facility in critical condition, but she succumbed to her bullet wounds en route.

