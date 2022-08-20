Kotri to Sehwan railway track submerged in floodwater

JAMSHORO: The railway track from Kotri to Larkana has submerged in floodwater suspending the railway traffic on Kotri to Sehwan, Dadu and Larkana route, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The trains from Karachi via Kotri to this railway route have been suspended after the water of flash floods covered the track.

Mohenjo Daro Express could not run owing to flash floods and drowning of the railway track under the Indus River after unprecedented monsoon rains in the country.

It is to be mentioned here that Mohenjo Daro Express begins from Kotri to end its journey at Rohri while chugging through Sehwan, Dadu, Mohenjo Daro, Larkana, Sukkur and Rohri.

Reccently, Chakra Railway Station submerged with floodwater that was triggered after heavy monsoon rains in Nasirabad in Balochistan.

The railway track at Wattal, Nasirabad washed away by floods the the railway traffic was suspended on the up and down track.

Flash floods have wreaked havoc with the transportation sector and discupted movement. The National Highway, connecting Balochistan with Sindh also being damaged in flooding.

