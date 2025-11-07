Kourtney Kardashian celebrates son Rocky’s 2nd Birthday with unseen birth photo

Kourtney Kardashian is overflowing with love on son Rocky’s second birthday!

The 46-year-oldrelaity TV star took to her Instagram handle to mark her little munchkin’s special day in a sweet way.

Kourtney delighted her fans with a never seen before photo of son Rocky from the delivery room.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star – who keeps Rocky’s face hidden on social media – could be seen cradling him in the delivery room with a heart emoji to mask his features.

Evern in delivery room, Kourtney appeared in high spirit as she was seen playfully pulling a pout for the cameras, with her hair styled into a set of twin buns.

Alongside the photo, Kris Jenner’s daughter penned a lengthy caption quoting the entire text of the baby book On The Night You Were Born by Nancy Tillman.

“On the night you were born, / The moon smiled with such wonder / That the stars peeked in to see you / And the night wind whispered, / “Life will never be the same,’” a verse in the book reads.

Kourtney Kardashian welcomed Rocky a year and a half after marrying his father, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, in a lavish Italy ceremony.

She also shares three older children Mason, 15, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 10, with her ex-fiancé Scott Disick