Kourtney Kardashian hints at pregnancy in Travis Barker’s 50th birthday tribute

Kourtney Kardashian may have just dropped a major hint about expanding her family!

Over the weekend, the reality TV star shared a romantic tribute on her Instagram account for her husband, marking his milestone 50th birthday.

Kourtney penned a lenghthy note for the I Think I’m OKAY singer as she gushed, “The leader of our family. My home. You inspire me every single day to be a better person.”

“It is an honor to be your wife, and the greatest joy to live life by your side. I am so happy to celebrate you today baby! I love you beyond any words could ever tell,” the mother-of-four added.

She accompanied her romantic caption with their two photos from Barker’s birthday dinner on Wednesday, November 12.

The first photo showed the Blink-182 drummer dressed in a dark blue shirt and pants as he flashed smile in front of his birthday cake while the Lemme founder wrapped her arms around him.

However, her second slide caught the eyes of social media users as it featured the couple hugging each other with Barker kissing his wife’s forehead while holding a pair of tiny baby shoes.

The photo instantly sparked a wave of comments with fans speculating the couple is expecting their second child.

“What do the baby shoes mean?” one curiously asked.

While another added, “Baby on the way.”