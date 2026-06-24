Kourtney Kardashian offers rare look at son Rocky’s bond with half siblings

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is giving fans a heartwarming glimpse into life at home with her kids.

The reality star and entrepreneur shared a series of family photos on Instagram on June 23, including an adorable black-and-white snapshot of her youngest son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, spending quality time with his older siblings, Penelope and Reign Disick.

The sweet image captured 2-year-old Rocky sitting atop his brother Reign, 11, while Reign lay across sister Penelope, 13, as she relaxed on the floor using a tablet. The playful sibling pile-up quickly became a standout moment from Kardashian Barker’s latest social media update.

“June gloom,” she captioned the photo carousel.

The post also featured several mother-son moments with Rocky, whom Kardashian Barker shares with her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

In one photo, the pair enjoyed a walk along the beach, while another showed the proud mom snapping a mirror selfie inside a diner booth with Rocky sitting on her lap.

For the outing, Rocky wore a gray camouflage-print T-shirt, while Kardashian Barker opted for a casual black top and her signature dark hairstyle with bangs. As in many of the family’s social media posts, Rocky’s face was partially covered with a heart emoji to maintain some privacy.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is also mother to Mason, 16, Penelope, and Reign, whom she shares with former partner Scott Disick.