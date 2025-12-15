Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick reunite to mark sons’ joint birthday

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Scott Disick came together to celebrate a special milestone!

On Sunday, December 14, the former couple celebrated the joint birthdays of their sons, Mason and Reign, with heartfelt birthday tributes.

The reality TV star marked the joyous occasion with a heartwarming Instagram Story as she shared a throwback photo of the two boys.

“My birthday boys!! Two of the greatest loves of my life,” the entrepreneur sweetly wrote.

Meanwhile, Scott Disick reposted Kris Jenner’s birthday message on his own Instagram Stories to celebrate their special day.

“Happy birthday, my boys! You make my life better every day!” he wrote alongside Jenner’s post.

Kris Jenner’s original post reads, “Happy birthday to our birthday twins, my amazing grandsons, Mason and Reign! Mason, I can’t believe you are 16!!! Watching you grow into such a kind, thoughtful, creative, and confident young man has been one of the greatest joys of my life, and I’m so proud of you.”

“I feel endlessly grateful and blessed to be your grandma, and I love you both more than words can say!!” she added.

Mason Disick turned 16 over the weekend, while their youngest son, Reign Disick, celebrated his 11th birthday.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Scott Disick – who parted ways in 2015 – also share daughter Penelope Disick.