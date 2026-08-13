Kourtney Kardashian shows love for Travis Barker at his documentary premiere

Kourtney Kardashian showed her support for husband Travis Barker as the Blink-182 drummer celebrated the Los Angeles premiere of his new documentary, Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear.

Taking to her Instagram account, Kardashian shared a series of photos from the August 11 premiere on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into the couple’s night at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

The couple dressed for the occasion, with Kardashian wearing a vintage black Saint Laurent dress featuring lace detailing, while Barker, 50, opted for a classic black suit.

“love is louder than fear a beautiful night,” Kardashian captioned the photos.

Several members of Barker’s family also attended the premiere, including his daughter Alabama Luella Barker, son Landon Barker and former stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.

The documentary explores Barker’s life, career and the experiences that shaped him, including the trauma he endured after surviving a 2008 plane crash.

Directed by Justin Krook and Michael Dwyer, the film was developed over several years as the filmmakers followed Barker’s personal and professional journey. Krook previously explained that the project initially appeared complete but continued to evolve as Barker’s life changed.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian began dating after years of friendship and got engaged in 2021. They married in 2022, first in Santa Barbara before celebrating with a lavish ceremony in Italy.

The couple welcomed their first child together, son Rocky Thirteen, in November 2023.

Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear runs for 99 minutes and is set to stream on Hulu and Disney+ beginning August 13.