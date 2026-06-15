Kourtney Kardashian has proved that she is no. 1 supporter of Travis Barker!

The reality TV star stepped out with the rapper to make a rare red-carpet appearance at the premiere of Barker’s upcoming documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Saturday night,

The couple attended the premiere of Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear, marking their first red carpet appearance together in more than two years.

The outing served as a special date night for the pair, who have largely kept their public appearances to a minimum in recent years.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker coordinated in matching black ensembles for the event.

The reality star wore a long-sleeve satin gown featuring a white collar, button detailing and a thigh-high slit. She completed the look with black pointed heels, a satin clutch and straight bangs framing her face.

Barker opted for a classic black suit and paired the look with his signature black sunglasses. The couple held hands as they posed for photographers before entering the event.

The Blink-182 drummer was also accompanied by his son, Landon Barker, who arrived in a pinstriped suit worn without a shirt underneath.

The premiere celebrated Barker’s forthcoming documentary, which explores key moments from his life and career. The film is scheduled to begin streaming on Hulu on August 13.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker – who tied the knot in 2022 and share a two-year-old son, Rocky – last walked a red carpet together at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in January 2024.