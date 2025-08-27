KP abolishes physical stamp papers, implements e-stamping system

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Wednesday officially abolished the use of physical stamp papers across the province, implementing an e-stamping system with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued under the Registration Act of 1908, the new system aims to eliminate the use of counterfeit stamp papers and ensure transparent and efficient revenue collection through the Bank of Khyber directly into the provincial treasury.

Effective from September 1, 2025, only e-stamped documents will be accepted for all relevant transactions across the province.

The decision is part of a broader effort to enhance transparency and improve speedy service delivery. All manual stamp papers will be considered invalid after this date.

All registrars and relevant authorities have been instructed to strictly comply with the new directive.

Earlier, a large-scale fraud involving stamp papers has been uncovered in Punjab’s Chiniot, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

As per details, millions of rupees have been embezzled through ‘forged court fees’ by showing ‘fake stamp papers’.

According to judicial sources, court fees submitted in local courts were allegedly found to be counterfeit. Stamp papers of Rs1,500, 1,200, 500, and 200 were allegedly tampered with and converted into stamps valued at Rs15,000.

The alleged scam was exposed in multiple courts, with 36 counterfeit court fees discovered in the court of Civil Judge First Class Umar Farooq.

Similarly, 22 ‘fake’ submissions were found in the court of Chaudhry Fayaz, 19 in Shazia Kausar’s court, and 16 in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Javed Iqbal.